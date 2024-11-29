Telangana Prioritizes Poorest in Indiramma Housing Scheme

In a bid to uplift the underprivileged, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized prioritizing the poorest in the Indiramma housing scheme.

During a meeting with ministers and officials, Reddy outlined the priority list, highlighting beneficiaries including persons with disabilities, agricultural laborers, and sanitation workers. An official release confirmed the recommendations.

The Chief Minister urged vigilance to prevent procedural lapses as the first phase commences, focusing on land-owning individuals. Reddy also suggested a special quota for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and urged the housing department to strengthen its workforce for effective implementation.

