Haryana's Fight Against Tax and Drug Evasion: Rewards for Informants

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced rewards for informants providing tips on tax evasion and drug peddling, with identities kept secret. The government allocated Rs 2 crore for the initiative. Emphasizing coordinated efforts, he directed the creation of a portal for reporting drug-related activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-11-2024 00:12 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 00:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced on Friday a new initiative rewarding informants who provide details about tax evasion by individuals or firms.

Saini assured that informants' identities would remain confidential and allocated an initial Rs 2 crore to the state's Excise and Taxation Department to support this strategy.

During a review meeting, Saini directed the department to strengthen efforts against drug peddling by creating a secure portal for reporting such activities, rewarding informants while maintaining their anonymity.

