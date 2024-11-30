Haryana's Fight Against Tax and Drug Evasion: Rewards for Informants

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced on Friday a new initiative rewarding informants who provide details about tax evasion by individuals or firms.

Saini assured that informants' identities would remain confidential and allocated an initial Rs 2 crore to the state's Excise and Taxation Department to support this strategy.

During a review meeting, Saini directed the department to strengthen efforts against drug peddling by creating a secure portal for reporting such activities, rewarding informants while maintaining their anonymity.

