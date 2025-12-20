Odisha Police Announce Huge Rewards to Nab Wanted Maoists

The Odisha police have declared rewards amounting to Rs 8.40 crore for those providing crucial information about the whereabouts of 18 wanted Maoists, an official reported on Saturday.

In an effort to capture these individuals, the police have plastered posters in interior regions of the Boudh district, urging the public to assist in the arrests in exchange for cash prizes.

Alongside these efforts, the police are appealing to Maoists to surrender and reintegrate into society, highlighting various government benefits available to them under the surrender policy.

