Odisha Police Announce Huge Rewards to Nab Wanted Maoists
The Odisha police have offered a total of Rs 8.40 crore as rewards for information leading to the arrest of 18 wanted Maoists. Posters are displayed in Boudh district, encouraging citizens to help capture Maoists while ensuring informants' anonymity. Authorities also appeal to Maoists to surrender, promising government benefits.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-12-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 20:42 IST
- Country:
- India
The Odisha police have declared rewards amounting to Rs 8.40 crore for those providing crucial information about the whereabouts of 18 wanted Maoists, an official reported on Saturday.
In an effort to capture these individuals, the police have plastered posters in interior regions of the Boudh district, urging the public to assist in the arrests in exchange for cash prizes.
Alongside these efforts, the police are appealing to Maoists to surrender and reintegrate into society, highlighting various government benefits available to them under the surrender policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Twist: Teacher's Death Sparks Police Investigation in Uttar Pradesh
Actor Gajendra Chauhan Falls Victim to Cyber Fraud, Swift Police Action Saves the Day
Controversy in Odisha: Police Accused of Assault
Punjab Police Thwart Drug Trafficking Operation by Army Deserter
Crackdown on Illicit Gains: J&K Police Seizes Drug Peddler's Rs 1 Crore Property