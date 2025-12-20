Left Menu

Odisha Police Announce Huge Rewards to Nab Wanted Maoists

The Odisha police have offered a total of Rs 8.40 crore as rewards for information leading to the arrest of 18 wanted Maoists. Posters are displayed in Boudh district, encouraging citizens to help capture Maoists while ensuring informants' anonymity. Authorities also appeal to Maoists to surrender, promising government benefits.

Updated: 20-12-2025 20:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha police have declared rewards amounting to Rs 8.40 crore for those providing crucial information about the whereabouts of 18 wanted Maoists, an official reported on Saturday.

In an effort to capture these individuals, the police have plastered posters in interior regions of the Boudh district, urging the public to assist in the arrests in exchange for cash prizes.

Alongside these efforts, the police are appealing to Maoists to surrender and reintegrate into society, highlighting various government benefits available to them under the surrender policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

