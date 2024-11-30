Rebels Reach Aleppo: A Decade-Long Return

In a dramatic turn of events, Syrian authorities shut down Aleppo airport on Saturday, halting all flights as opposition rebels claimed they had penetrated the city's core, according to military sources. The unexpected offensive is spearheaded by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

This marks the insurgents' return to Aleppo since their evacuation in 2016 following intense bombardment by government forces, reinforced by Russia, Iran, and regional militias. Russia, a key ally of President Bashar al-Assad, has pledged new military support within 72 hours to counter the uprising.

The conflict has escalated tensions, leading to civilian casualties, including at least 27 deaths over recent days. Efforts by Turkish and Russian authorities to maintain stability seem jeopardized as fighting intensifies in the region, raising international alarm over the humanitarian situation.

