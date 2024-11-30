Left Menu

Raj Kundra Faces Scrutiny Amid Money Laundering Investigation

Businessman Raj Kundra's premises were raided by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged distribution of pornographic content. Kundra has urged the media to exclude his wife, Shilpa Shetty, from reports. He asserts compliance with the ongoing investigation.

Raj Kundra
  • Country:
  • India

The premises of businessman Raj Kundra were raided by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday, initiating the next phase of a money laundering investigation tied to alleged pornographic content distribution. Kundra has implored the media to respect privacy by keeping his wife, Shilpa Shetty's, name out of unrelated matters.

Kundra, addressing the media through an Instagram post, affirmed his cooperation with the enquiry which has been ongoing for four years. He countered claims involving associates, pornography, and money laundering, expressing confidence that the truth would ultimately prevail.

The money laundering investigation against Kundra originates from multiple police FIRs and charge sheets filed in Mumbai. Although previously arrested and released on bail, this is the second legal challenge Kundra is facing, following asset attachment orders earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

