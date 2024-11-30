Left Menu

Call for Justice: Reinstatement of J&K Employees with Alleged Terror Links

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Hurriyat Conference chairman, urged the J&K government to halt dismissals of employees over alleged terror links and to reinstate those already terminated. His call followed the recent dismissal of two employees by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, invoking Article 311 of the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:45 IST
Call for Justice: Reinstatement of J&K Employees with Alleged Terror Links
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent appeal, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to reconsider recent dismissals of employees allegedly linked to terror activities.

The call followed the termination of two government employees by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha using Article 311 of the Constitution, a move that Farooq labeled as authoritarian and unjust.

Farooq emphasized the necessity for the elected administration, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, to act swiftly in reinstating all terminated employees, advocating for fairness and due process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024