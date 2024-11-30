Call for Justice: Reinstatement of J&K Employees with Alleged Terror Links

In a fervent appeal, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to reconsider recent dismissals of employees allegedly linked to terror activities.

The call followed the termination of two government employees by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha using Article 311 of the Constitution, a move that Farooq labeled as authoritarian and unjust.

Farooq emphasized the necessity for the elected administration, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, to act swiftly in reinstating all terminated employees, advocating for fairness and due process.

