Left Menu

MCOCA Invoked in High-Profile Baba Siddique Murder Case

The Mumbai Police invoked the rigorous Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act in the high-profile murder case of NCP politician Baba Siddique. Authorities have arrested 26 individuals, including the alleged main shooter. The act makes confessions admissible in court and complicates the bail process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 14:10 IST
MCOCA Invoked in High-Profile Baba Siddique Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act in connection with the murder case of NCP politician Baba Siddique, officials announced on Saturday.

In their investigation, the crime branch has so far arrested 26 individuals, including the alleged main shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam. An official stated that provisions of the MCOCA have been applied to the Baba Siddique murder case but declined to provide further details.

The MCOCA allows confessions made to police to be used as evidence in court and complicates the chances of securing bail. The murder occurred on October 12, when former Maharashtra minister Siddique, 66, was fatally shot outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra East, Mumbai. Additional suspects include jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol, recently arrested in the US for his alleged involvement in the murder and actions outside actor Salman Khan's residence. Key conspirators Shubham Lonkar and Zishan Mohammad Akhtar remain at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024