MCOCA Invoked in High-Profile Baba Siddique Murder Case

The Mumbai Police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act in connection with the murder case of NCP politician Baba Siddique, officials announced on Saturday.

In their investigation, the crime branch has so far arrested 26 individuals, including the alleged main shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam. An official stated that provisions of the MCOCA have been applied to the Baba Siddique murder case but declined to provide further details.

The MCOCA allows confessions made to police to be used as evidence in court and complicates the chances of securing bail. The murder occurred on October 12, when former Maharashtra minister Siddique, 66, was fatally shot outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra East, Mumbai. Additional suspects include jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol, recently arrested in the US for his alleged involvement in the murder and actions outside actor Salman Khan's residence. Key conspirators Shubham Lonkar and Zishan Mohammad Akhtar remain at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)