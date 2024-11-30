Left Menu

Arrests in Bangladesh's Chattogram Lawyer's Murder Case

Nine people have been arrested in Chattogram, Bangladesh, following the murder of lawyer Saiful Islam during clashes with Hindu community members. The violence erupted after community leader Chinmoy Krishna Das was jailed. The case has sparked widespread protests and demands for action against the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 30-11-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 14:39 IST
Nine individuals have been detained in connection with the fatal attack on lawyer Saiful Islam in Chattogram, Bangladesh. The incident occurred amidst altercations between security forces and supporters of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, following his denial of bail by a local court.

Saiful Islam, an assistant public prosecutor in his early 30s, became a victim during the clashes on Tuesday. His father has since lodged a case against 46 people, mainly minority Hindu community cleanliness workers, alleging their involvement in the murder.

The murder has ignited fervent reactions across the nation, with legal and political factions demanding severe consequences for the perpetrators and some seeking the ban of ISKCON Bangladesh. The organization claims no connection to the incident, having expelled Das prior to his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

