Andhra Pradesh's Social Pension Boom: Naidu's Strategic Economic Moves

The Andhra Pradesh government has allocated Rs 18,000 crore in five months for social pensions to 64 lakh beneficiaries, under CM N. Chandrababu Naidu. The government aims to draw Rs 4 lakh crore in investments, creating jobs. Additionally, schemes like free LPG cylinders and reduced liquor prices have been initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government, under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has disbursed Rs 18,000 crore in the last five months to support 64 lakh beneficiaries with social pensions.

Addressing a gathering in Anantapur District, Naidu emphasized the state's focus on attracting investments, pledging to channel wealth into vital social programs.

The TDP-led NDA government is implementing various initiatives, including free LPG cylinder distribution under the Deepam-2 scheme and providing affordable quality liquor, as part of its election promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

