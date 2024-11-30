Banerjee's Call for Strong Anti-Rape Law Sparks Nationwide Debate

Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), reiterated a pressing need for a robust anti-rape law in India. Addressing a doctors' convention for the launch of the 'Sebaashray' health camp program, he emphasized the urgency to combat the rising incidents of rape nationwide.

Banerjee pointed to ongoing protests relating to the RG Kar rape-murder case, stressing that similar instances are reported every 10 minutes according to official data. He urged the central government to pass a stringent anti-rape ordinance without delay and criticized the stalled Aparajita Woman and Child Bill, 2024, pending two months for presidential approval.

The 'Sebaashray' campaign, starting January 2, will see 40 health camps organized daily over a period of 10 days in each Vidhan Sabha constituency. Banerjee also revealed an upcoming convention anticipated to draw 5,000 doctors in April, underscoring the initiative's widespread support.

(With inputs from agencies.)