Telangana's Two-Child Policy Reconsidered in Rural Elections

The Telangana government is actively evaluating a proposal to lift the restriction that prevents individuals with more than two children from contesting in rural local body elections. This move follows the recent removal of the two-child policy in urban local bodies in the state.

Officials from the ruling Congress party indicated that the government is contemplating reverting to the original policy from the 1990s, which was altered by the erstwhile government of undivided Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh Assembly recently passed legislation allowing those with more than two children to run in urban elections, reversing the previous legislation.

Political leaders are voicing concerns that the southern states might lose representation in the Lok Sabha due to the effective implementation of family planning policies. Chief Ministers from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have recently advocated for larger families to address potential implications of the upcoming delimitation exercise.

