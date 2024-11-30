Teen's Tragic Response to Assault and Threats

In a disturbing case from November 23, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men, one of whom recorded the incident. The attackers threatened to release the video online, leading the victim to take drastic action.

Overcome by fear and distress, the young girl consumed toilet cleaning acid, trying to escape the repercussions of the potential video release. The incident unfolded while she was en route to meet her mother, as reported by local police.

Following a complaint from her family, authorities registered an FIR, and the suspects have been detained for questioning. Circle Officer Deepak Chaturvedi confirmed that the victim is receiving treatment at a Bareilly hospital, where she is said to be out of danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)