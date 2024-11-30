Left Menu

Teen's Tragic Response to Assault and Threats

A 17-year-old girl consumed toilet cleaning acid after being sexually assaulted by two men who filmed the incident and threatened to publish the video. The girl, fearing the consequences, attempted suicide. An FIR has been registered, and the accused are being questioned by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 30-11-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 23:20 IST
Teen's Tragic Response to Assault and Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case from November 23, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men, one of whom recorded the incident. The attackers threatened to release the video online, leading the victim to take drastic action.

Overcome by fear and distress, the young girl consumed toilet cleaning acid, trying to escape the repercussions of the potential video release. The incident unfolded while she was en route to meet her mother, as reported by local police.

Following a complaint from her family, authorities registered an FIR, and the suspects have been detained for questioning. Circle Officer Deepak Chaturvedi confirmed that the victim is receiving treatment at a Bareilly hospital, where she is said to be out of danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024