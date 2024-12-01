Left Menu

China Vows Countermeasures Over U.S. Arms Sales to Taiwan

China has expressed strong disapproval of the recent U.S. arms sale to Taiwan, announcing plans for decisive countermeasures. The Chinese foreign ministry has conveyed stern objections to the U.S. in response to the sale, signaling escalating tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 09:04 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 09:04 IST
China Vows Countermeasures Over U.S. Arms Sales to Taiwan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has vowed to implement 'resolute countermeasures' following the U.S.'s latest arms sale to Taiwan.

On Sunday, China's foreign ministry emphasized that it has lodged 'stern representations' to Washington regarding the deal.

This development marks another chapter in the ongoing tensions between China and the U.S. over Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024