China Vows Countermeasures Over U.S. Arms Sales to Taiwan
China has expressed strong disapproval of the recent U.S. arms sale to Taiwan, announcing plans for decisive countermeasures. The Chinese foreign ministry has conveyed stern objections to the U.S. in response to the sale, signaling escalating tensions between the two nations.
China has vowed to implement 'resolute countermeasures' following the U.S.'s latest arms sale to Taiwan.
On Sunday, China's foreign ministry emphasized that it has lodged 'stern representations' to Washington regarding the deal.
This development marks another chapter in the ongoing tensions between China and the U.S. over Taiwan.
