Taiwan's President Advocates for Peace Amid Tensions with China

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te emphasizes the importance of peace during a visit to Pearl Harbor, stirring tensions with China over his U.S. stopover. Lai's trip is part of a visit to Pacific allies, drawing complaints from China, which opposes U.S.-Taiwan official engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 11:55 IST
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te called for peace as he visited a Pearl Harbor memorial during a U.S. trip that has angered Beijing. His remarks follow the start of a tour to Pacific nations amid tensions over U.S.-Taiwan relations.

Speaking in Hawaii, Lai underscored the priceless nature of peace, citing the memorial's reminders of war's devastation. China's discontent with his transit in the U.S. was evident, as it voiced strong opposition to official exchanges and potential arms deals with Taiwan.

Lai's visit marks his first overseas trip since taking office, with China potentially staging further military exercises around Taiwan. Despite China's protests, Lai aims to reinforce Taiwan's democratic ideals and international relationships.

