Left Menu

Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation Near Delhi Flyover

A man was found dead near a flyover in north Delhi with multiple injuries from a sharp object. Police are investigating the case as murder, reviewing CCTV footage and working to identify the victim and the cause of his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 12:34 IST
Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation Near Delhi Flyover
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified man's body was discovered near a flyover in north Delhi on Sunday morning, according to police sources.

The police were alerted at 6.35 am via a PCR call about a man lying near the Geeta Colony flyover, whereupon officers found the body with significant injury marks on the face, head, and neck, suggesting that a sharp object was used.

A forensic team has assessed the scene, and authorities are actively investigating to identify the deceased and determine the circumstances behind his death. CCTV footage from nearby areas is under review, and a murder investigation has been launched.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024