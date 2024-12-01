Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation Near Delhi Flyover

An unidentified man's body was discovered near a flyover in north Delhi on Sunday morning, according to police sources.

The police were alerted at 6.35 am via a PCR call about a man lying near the Geeta Colony flyover, whereupon officers found the body with significant injury marks on the face, head, and neck, suggesting that a sharp object was used.

A forensic team has assessed the scene, and authorities are actively investigating to identify the deceased and determine the circumstances behind his death. CCTV footage from nearby areas is under review, and a murder investigation has been launched.

(With inputs from agencies.)