BSF Strengthens Border Security with Fresh Battalion Deployments in Jammu

In a strategic move to enhance border security, the Border Security Force (BSF) has stationed two fresh battalions, comprising over 2,000 personnel, in the Jammu region. This deployment aims to fortify defences against infiltration from Pakistan and address a surge in terrorist activities.

Sources within the security establishment revealed that these troops are positioned as a 'second line of defence' following the existing BSF deployment along the international border. The units have relocated from Odisha, where they were involved in anti-Naxal operations, and have settled in various vulnerable zones within Jammu, including the Samba area.

Extensive logistical preparations are underway, including establishing permanent and temporary bases equipped with CCTV cameras. This initiative is crucial as securing the border becomes increasingly challenging with the onset of winter. The region's terrain of dense forests, cross-border tunnels, and mountains further complicates security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)