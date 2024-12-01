Left Menu

Syrian National Army Thwarts Kurdish Corridor Plan

Turkey-backed Syrian rebels have blocked Kurdish groups from forming a corridor between Tel Rifaat and northeastern Syria. This attempt arose as Syrian government forces withdrew from certain areas. The corridor aimed to connect Kurdish-held northeastern regions with the strategic area of Tel Rifaat, northwest of Aleppo.

Turkey-backed Syrian rebels have successfully blocked an initiative by Kurdish groups to establish a corridor linking Tel Rifaat to northeastern Syria, according to Turkish security sources. These rebels, referred to by Turkey as the Syrian National Army, are actively opposing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The attempt was made as Kurdish groups, including the PKK and YPG, sought to exploit a withdrawal of Syrian government forces from certain parts of the country under the control of al-Assad's forces. This corridor would have effectively connected Kurdish-controlled northeastern areas to Tel Rifaat, a region of strategic importance situated northwest of Aleppo.

The ongoing conflict and shifting control within Syria highlight the complexities of regional geopolitics, with various factions maneuvering to consolidate power amid the vacuum left by retreating government forces.

