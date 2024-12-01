Left Menu

Protest Turmoil: PTI Workers' Arrests and Court Decisions

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan approved the physical remand of 156 workers from Imran Khan’s PTI party after a protest in Islamabad resulted in deaths and injuries. Some detainees claim mistreatment while legal proceedings continue. The party criticizes the crackdown, calling it a military regime assault.

Updated: 01-12-2024 15:41 IST
  • Pakistan

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has greenlit the physical remand of 156 PTI workers following a protest that spiraled into violence in Islamabad. A media report detailed the court's actions and the ongoing legal wrangle concerning the former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party members.

The PTI activists were apprehended during a sit-in demonstration at D-Chowk on November 24, where they defied barricades attempting to breach Islamabad. This move led to a midnight police crackdown that resulted in four fatalities and over 50 injuries, according to The Express Tribune.

The Anti-Terrorism Court, chaired by Judge Tahir Abbas Supra, consented to a four-day physical remand for 139 protesters, extending it to 17 more for an additional four days. However, two female detainees were granted judicial remand amid allegations of insufficient food and water provision. The clash marks a tense standoff, further polarizing the political landscape in Pakistan.

