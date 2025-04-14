Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Islamabad Seeks Tehran's Cooperation Post-Killing of Pakistani Nationals

Islamabad demands Iran's collaboration following the murder of eight Pakistani nationals in southeastern Iran. The workers' deaths have sparked diplomatic efforts to repatriate their bodies. This incident highlights ongoing regional tensions and underscores the existing insurgency issues affecting the Baluch regions across Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 14-04-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 13:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A diplomatic storm is brewing as Islamabad demands Tehran's full cooperation following the tragic murder of eight Pakistani nationals in Iran's volatile southeastern region. The victims, identified as laborers, were shot dead in Mehrestan County, a province known for its Baluch insurgency issues.

The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called for an exhaustive investigation while working closely with Iran to expedite the repatriation of the bodies. Despite no immediate claims of responsibility, the incident has intensified attention on the insurgency gripping the region that has seen unrest for over two decades.

Iran's Foreign Affairs Ministry condemned the killings, promising relentless pursuit of those behind the heinous act. As diplomatic dialogues continue, this tragic incident exposes the complexities of security and geopolitical challenges within the Baluch areas spanning Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

