Tensions Rise as Islamabad Seeks Tehran's Cooperation Post-Killing of Pakistani Nationals

A diplomatic storm is brewing as Islamabad demands Tehran's full cooperation following the tragic murder of eight Pakistani nationals in Iran's volatile southeastern region. The victims, identified as laborers, were shot dead in Mehrestan County, a province known for its Baluch insurgency issues.

The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called for an exhaustive investigation while working closely with Iran to expedite the repatriation of the bodies. Despite no immediate claims of responsibility, the incident has intensified attention on the insurgency gripping the region that has seen unrest for over two decades.

Iran's Foreign Affairs Ministry condemned the killings, promising relentless pursuit of those behind the heinous act. As diplomatic dialogues continue, this tragic incident exposes the complexities of security and geopolitical challenges within the Baluch areas spanning Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)