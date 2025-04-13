Left Menu

Man on Remand: Controversy Over Jama Masjid Incident

Nazruddin, the man accused of throwing meat at Jama Masjid in Agra, is on police remand. His alleged involvement is under investigation, with potential involvement of others. His mother claims mental instability as a factor. Protests ensued following Friday prayers, leading to further bookings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 13-04-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 20:51 IST
Man on Remand: Controversy Over Jama Masjid Incident
  • Country:
  • India

The police have taken Nazruddin into custody for remand following allegations of his involvement in throwing meat pieces at the historic Jama Masjid in Agra, as confirmed by an officer on Sunday.

'Nazruddin's involvement in the incident has been established during the investigation,' stated Deputy Commissioner of Police, City, Sonam Kumar. 'However, the possibility of involvement of others is being explored, and their roles will be scrutinized during the remand period.'

Nazruddin was apprehended on Friday and placed in jail the following day. His mother, Rukhsana, has asserted that he has been suffering from mental instability since his childhood. The incident has incited protests, with 60 individuals being booked after Friday prayers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025