Man on Remand: Controversy Over Jama Masjid Incident

The police have taken Nazruddin into custody for remand following allegations of his involvement in throwing meat pieces at the historic Jama Masjid in Agra, as confirmed by an officer on Sunday.

'Nazruddin's involvement in the incident has been established during the investigation,' stated Deputy Commissioner of Police, City, Sonam Kumar. 'However, the possibility of involvement of others is being explored, and their roles will be scrutinized during the remand period.'

Nazruddin was apprehended on Friday and placed in jail the following day. His mother, Rukhsana, has asserted that he has been suffering from mental instability since his childhood. The incident has incited protests, with 60 individuals being booked after Friday prayers.

(With inputs from agencies.)