Extortion Shockwave: Chairman Targeted by Infamous Gang

Police have filed a case against anonymous individuals following a complaint by a former nagar panchayat chairman regarding a Rs 10 crore extortion demand made by a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The case is under investigation, and legal actions are being taken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 01-12-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 16:34 IST
In a significant development, police have launched an investigation into a Rs 10 crore extortion demand reportedly made by a member of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The complaint was lodged by Dinesh Kumar Gupta, a prominent businessman and former chairman of Belthara Road Nagar Panchayat.

Vipin Singh, Station House Officer at Ubhaon police station, confirmed that an official case has been registered under section 351(4) of the BNS for criminal intimidation by anonymous communication. This follows Gupta's receipt of a menacing letter which demanded the substantial sum.

Circle Officer Mohammad Fahim Qureshi reassured that stringent legal measures are underway as investigations progress. As Gupta's wife, Renu, currently chairs the Belthara Road Nagar Panchayat, the incident has sparked wide attention and concern.

