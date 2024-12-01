Court Upholds Rights of Kashmiri Pandit Women Amidst Migrant Status Debate

The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has made a landmark ruling, affirming that Kashmiri Pandit women will retain their migrant status even if they marry non-migrants. This judgment comes as a relief to two women, Seema Koul and Vishalni Koul, whose employment was jeopardized due to a prior policy.

Addressing a significant point of contention, the court underscored the wrongfulness of stripping a woman's migrant identity solely because of marriage to a non-migrant. The decision challenges lingering patriarchal norms and supports equitable treatment in employment policies.

The court noted that nearly 4,000 Kashmiri Pandit migrants work under a 2008 employment package, stressing the necessity for clear rules devoid of gender bias. The tribunal's verdict was deemed 'just and proper,' further asserting that marital status disclosures do not warrant employment cancellation.

(With inputs from agencies.)