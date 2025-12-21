Chillai-Kalan's Snowfall: A Respite for Kashmir Valley

Kashmir ushered in the eagerly anticipated Chillai-Kalan period with snowfall in its higher elevations and rainfall in the plains, marking an end to an extended dry spell. This change offers much-needed respite to the residents of the Valley, as well as optimism for the upcoming winter season.

In the famed tourist destination of Gulmarg in Baramulla district, nearly two inches of snow have been reported, providing a picturesque vista for visitors. Meanwhile, the Srinagar-Kargil highway saw its Sonamarg region blanketed with snow early Sunday, continuing throughout the day.

Sadhna Top also witnessed moderate snowfall with a six-inch accumulation. This precipitation is a positive sign for locals, often viewed as a precursor to a season of abundant snow. After last year's dry winter, the current weather is seen as both a relief and a boon for the local tourism industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)