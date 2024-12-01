Left Menu

Forest Fates: Tension in Assam's Encroached Ecosystems

The National Green Tribunal has initiated an investigation into alleged forest land encroachments in Assam's Kamrup metropolitan district. A newspaper report suggests extensive illegal developments in the region's reserved forests, sparking environmental and wildlife concerns. Authority responses are awaited as the tribunal addresses these substantial compliance issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 18:05 IST
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has demanded a detailed response from Assam's principal chief conservator of forest over claims of rampant forest land encroachment in Kamrup's metropolitan area.

Sparking the NGT's interest was a report indicating that significant portions of the district's 16 reserved forest areas, spanning over 35,329 hectares, have been unlawfully occupied. Areas cited include ecologically vital hills like Fatasil and Jalukbari.

The NGT emphasized that such encroachments are exacerbating human-wildlife conflicts and contributing to rising air temperatures. Over 113 eviction operations have been executed recently. However, boundary disputes complicate full resolution, requiring a robust response from implicated officials by January for tribunal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

