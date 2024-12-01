Forest Fates: Tension in Assam's Encroached Ecosystems

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has demanded a detailed response from Assam's principal chief conservator of forest over claims of rampant forest land encroachment in Kamrup's metropolitan area.

Sparking the NGT's interest was a report indicating that significant portions of the district's 16 reserved forest areas, spanning over 35,329 hectares, have been unlawfully occupied. Areas cited include ecologically vital hills like Fatasil and Jalukbari.

The NGT emphasized that such encroachments are exacerbating human-wildlife conflicts and contributing to rising air temperatures. Over 113 eviction operations have been executed recently. However, boundary disputes complicate full resolution, requiring a robust response from implicated officials by January for tribunal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)