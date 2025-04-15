Left Menu

Tragic Animal Attack Sparks Fears of Renewed Wildlife Conflicts

An eight-year-old disabled boy named Ghanashyam has tragically died following an alleged wild animal attack in Hardi, Uttar Pradesh. While villagers claim a wolf is responsible, the exact species of the attacker remains unverified. Officials are investigating and monitoring the region, recently plagued by wolf attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Hardi, Uttar Pradesh, an eight-year-old disabled boy named Ghanashyam lost his life following an alleged wild animal attack. Villagers suspect a wolf, though the exact species has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

The Divisional Forest Officer, Ajit Pratap Singh, recalled the details, explaining that Ghanashyam was sleeping outside with his family in the Sisaiya Churamani village when the attack occurred. Despite suspicions, no one managed to identify the animal that fled after leaving the boy grievously injured.

Recent reports highlight a history of wolf attacks in the region. Last year, such attacks claimed nine lives, prompting government intervention. Efforts are underway to prevent further incidents, with surveillance measures and an ongoing investigation into the most recent attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

