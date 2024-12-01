Assam CM Sarma: India Ensures Hindu Safety in Bangladesh

On Sunday, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted India's diplomatic initiatives to safeguard the Hindu minority in Bangladesh amid rising atrocities. He underscored the Bangladesh government's duty to ensure security for its largest religious minority.

Speaking in Cachar district, Sarma remarked on the distressing events in Bangladesh and commended the Indian government for its responsive measures. He expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic endeavors to secure safety for Hindus across the border.

The chief minister assured that stringent monitoring along the Indo-Bangladesh boundary was underway to tackle infiltration attempts. Sarma shared on social media the identities of infiltrators, predominantly Muslims, apprehended and repatriated by security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)