Navi Mumbai Bomb Threat Sparks Panic

Authorities in Navi Mumbai were on high alert after a man threatened a series of bomb blasts in the city. The individual, identified as Christopher Anthony Dias, allegedly made the threat early on Sunday while under the influence of alcohol.

The police control room received the call around 5 AM, prompting immediate action. Officers quickly traced the call to the Koparkhairane area, identifying Dias as the caller.

An FIR has been registered under the Prohibition Act and a section of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita against Dias. So far, no arrests have been made in relation to the incident, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)