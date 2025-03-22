Left Menu

Ex-Constable and Mother Booked for Fake Affidavit in Madhya Pradesh

Saurabh Sharma, a former constable, and his mother, Uma Sharma, face charges for submitting a fake affidavit regarding a compassionate appointment in the Madhya Pradesh transport department. This action followed directives from Transport Minister Uday Pratap Singh and has sparked demands for a CBI inquiry by Congress legislators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:56 IST
ASP Niranjan Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A former constable of the Madhya Pradesh transport department, Saurabh Sharma, along with his mother, Uma Sharma, has been charged for allegedly submitting a fraudulent affidavit in pursuit of a compassionate appointment, officials reported on Saturday. The case was registered under sections 420, 181, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sirol police station on Friday. This move came after Madhya Pradesh Transport Minister Uday Pratap Singh instructed authorities to take action on the matter on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Niranjan Sharma informed ANI that Deputy Transport Commissioner Kiran Kumar Sharma filed a written complaint against Saurabh Sharma and his mother. The complaint alleges they falsely claimed in an affidavit that no family member was employed in government service to secure a compassionate appointment, overlooking that Saurabh's elder brother works for the Chhattisgarh government. Consequently, a case against the Sharmas has been lodged at the Sirol police station under the relevant IPC sections.

Currently incarcerated in connection with a corruption case, Saurabh Sharma's ongoing legal troubles are a point of contention in the state assembly. Congress legislators have been vocally urging for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and questioning his appointment. Responding in the state assembly, Transport Minister Uday Pratap Singh confirmed that Saurabh Sharma's compassionate appointment involved a fake affidavit, prompting the registration of the case.

