Left Menu

Tribal Outfits Protest Flyover Construction Threatening Sacred Site

Tribal organizations in Ranchi have called for a protest against a flyover construction near the Sarna Sthal, a sacred site. They argue that the construction disrupts the site's sanctity and access. Despite heavy rains, the protestors are urging community support, leading to heightened security arrangements by the authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:34 IST
Tribal Outfits Protest Flyover Construction Threatening Sacred Site
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tribal outfits in Ranchi have organized an 18-hour bandh starting Saturday morning, protesting against the flyover construction near Sarna Sthal, a sacred tribal site. The move aims to draw attention to potential disruptions caused by the project.

Participants, who gathered despite relentless rains, completed a torchlight procession that began at Jaipal Singh Munda stadium and concluded at Albert Ekka Chowk on Friday evening. They have voiced that government negligence of their concerns has fueled their protest.

In response to the bandh, Ranchi police have bolstered security measures. Authorities have appealed for a peaceful protest that avoids disruptions, as the elevated roadway project, launched in August 2022, aims to ease traffic by connecting Siram Toli to Mecon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025