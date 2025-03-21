Tribal Outfits Protest Flyover Construction Threatening Sacred Site

Tribal outfits in Ranchi have organized an 18-hour bandh starting Saturday morning, protesting against the flyover construction near Sarna Sthal, a sacred tribal site. The move aims to draw attention to potential disruptions caused by the project.

Participants, who gathered despite relentless rains, completed a torchlight procession that began at Jaipal Singh Munda stadium and concluded at Albert Ekka Chowk on Friday evening. They have voiced that government negligence of their concerns has fueled their protest.

In response to the bandh, Ranchi police have bolstered security measures. Authorities have appealed for a peaceful protest that avoids disruptions, as the elevated roadway project, launched in August 2022, aims to ease traffic by connecting Siram Toli to Mecon.

