Left Menu

UNICEF Faces Urgent Funding Crisis, Threatening Child Malnutrition Aid

UNICEF warns it will deplete its lifesaving food supplies for children with severe malnutrition in Ethiopia and Nigeria due to a funding shortage, intensified by U.S. foreign aid cuts. The potential impact may leave 1.3 million children unsupported, escalating a crisis that hampers global humanitarian aid efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:51 IST
UNICEF Faces Urgent Funding Crisis, Threatening Child Malnutrition Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UNICEF has issued a dire warning that it will soon exhaust its lifesaving food supplies for children suffering from severe acute malnutrition in Ethiopia and Nigeria, potentially impacting 1.3 million vulnerable children. The organization cites a severe funding shortfall, worsened by recent U.S. foreign aid cuts, as the primary cause.

Kitty Van der Heijden, UNICEF's deputy executive director, emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting that 70,000 children in Ethiopia reliant on Ready-to-Use-Therapeutic-Food will be left without support by May without new funding. The crisis is echoed in Nigeria, where supplies are expected to run out by the month's end.

Recent reductions in international contributions have exacerbated the issue, particularly after the U.S. imposed a 90-day pause on foreign aid. The resulting funding crisis threatens broader humanitarian relief efforts, with health programs for pregnant women and children also severely impacted, as seen in Ethiopia, where mobile health clinics have been drastically reduced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025