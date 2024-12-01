Left Menu

Georgia's European Dream Faces Turbulence Amidst Protests

Protests erupted in Tbilisi following the Georgian government's decision to halt EU negotiations, resulting in 44 hospitalizations. PM Irakli Kobakhidze dismissed criticism, claiming foreign entities aim to destabilize Georgia. The ruling Georgian Dream party's election victory has drawn opposition, with accusations of rigging and increasing authoritarianism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 01-12-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 18:54 IST
  • Georgia

Protests erupted in Tbilisi, Georgia, as the government's decision to suspend EU accession talks sparked unrest. Clashes between police and demonstrators led to 44 hospitalizations as authorities used water cannons and tear gas in an attempt to restore order.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze defended the government's position, dismissing allegations that the negotiations were halted and criticizing foreign entities for alleged interference in Georgia's domestic affairs. Kobakhidze also rejected the US State Department's disapproval of the decision, emphasizing the ruling party's determination amid widespread opposition protests.

The political tension is rising, with the opposition challenging the legitimacy of recent elections. Georgia's pro-Western President, Salome Zourabichvili, warns against increasing Russian influence as the EU demands a rerun of the contested vote. Meanwhile, Kobakhidze insists on rejecting EU financial assistance until 2028, signaling strained relations with the bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

