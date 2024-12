Jamia Millia Islamia's Ban on Student Protests Sparks Controversy

Jamia Millia Islamia University has issued a stern warning to its students, prohibiting protests or slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and law enforcement agencies on campus.

The university's Registrar, Md. Mahatah Alam Rizvi, issued a memorandum reminding students that demonstrations require prior approval, reiterating an earlier directive from August 2022.

Student organizations have voiced strong opposition, claiming the directive undermines democratic principles and autonomy of the university.

