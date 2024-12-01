Left Menu

Novi Sad Protests Ignite Over Railway Tragedy and Corruption Allegations

In Novi Sad, Serbia, protests erupted marking one month since a railway station canopy collapse killed 15 people. Demonstrators demand accountability, suspecting corruption in construction. The noise builds despite government control over media and institutions. Protesters also seek government resignation and transparency on infrastructure deals with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Novisad | Updated: 01-12-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 20:19 IST
Novi Sad Protests Ignite Over Railway Tragedy and Corruption Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands gathered in Novi Sad, Serbia, to protest the tragic collapse of a railway station canopy that killed 15 people, marking one month since the incident occurred.

Draped with a banner symbolizing 'blood on their hands,' protesters sought accountability for the disaster, pointing to corruption as the root cause.

The collapse has sparked daily protests and calls for government transparency and resignations, amid skepticism over the investigation led by a government with firm media and institutional control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024