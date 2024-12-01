Novi Sad Protests Ignite Over Railway Tragedy and Corruption Allegations

Thousands gathered in Novi Sad, Serbia, to protest the tragic collapse of a railway station canopy that killed 15 people, marking one month since the incident occurred.

Draped with a banner symbolizing 'blood on their hands,' protesters sought accountability for the disaster, pointing to corruption as the root cause.

The collapse has sparked daily protests and calls for government transparency and resignations, amid skepticism over the investigation led by a government with firm media and institutional control.

(With inputs from agencies.)