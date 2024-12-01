Novi Sad Protests Ignite Over Railway Tragedy and Corruption Allegations
In Novi Sad, Serbia, protests erupted marking one month since a railway station canopy collapse killed 15 people. Demonstrators demand accountability, suspecting corruption in construction. The noise builds despite government control over media and institutions. Protesters also seek government resignation and transparency on infrastructure deals with China.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Novisad | Updated: 01-12-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 20:19 IST
Thousands gathered in Novi Sad, Serbia, to protest the tragic collapse of a railway station canopy that killed 15 people, marking one month since the incident occurred.
Draped with a banner symbolizing 'blood on their hands,' protesters sought accountability for the disaster, pointing to corruption as the root cause.
The collapse has sparked daily protests and calls for government transparency and resignations, amid skepticism over the investigation led by a government with firm media and institutional control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Targets BJP Over Job Loss and Government Accountability
Political Turmoil in Manipur: Opposition Demands Leadership Action
Opposition Demands Probe into Adani Bribery Allegations Ahead of Parliament Session
Political Turmoil as Opposition Demands Adani Probe
Opposition Demands Voice in Constitution Day Celebrations