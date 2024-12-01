Tragic Accidents Claim Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh Villages

In a tragic turn of events, two separate accidents claimed the lives of two women in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. According to police reports, the first incident occurred in Sarangpur village, where Neetu, aged 22, suffered a fatal electric shock while removing her mobile phone from its charger.

Witnesses reported hearing a noise and hurried to Neetu's aid, using a stick to separate her from the phone before rushing her to the Primary Health Centre in Bansdih. Tragically, she was declared dead upon arrival. Bansdih police confirmed that no formal complaint has been lodged by the family.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Sikariya Khurd village, Bindu Devi, 50, of Hathaudi village, was fatally injured by a paddy harvester machine while working in her field. The local police have registered a case against the unidentified driver after receiving a complaint from her husband. Investigations continue as authorities strive to comprehend the circumstances surrounding these untimely deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)