U.S. Scales Down Military Presence in Northeast Syria

The United States has initiated a substantial drawdown of troops from northeastern Syria, a move reported by the New York Times on Thursday. According to the report, the military is closing three out of its eight small operating bases.

This action results in a significant reduction in troop levels, decreasing the number from around 2,000 to approximately 1,400 personnel. The information was provided by two senior U.S. officials who preferred to remain anonymous.

This strategic decision marks a major shift in U.S. military operations in the region, indicating a re-evaluation of its guidelines and priorities in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)