Left Menu

U.S. Scales Down Military Presence in Northeast Syria

The United States is reducing its military presence in northeastern Syria by lowering troop numbers from 2,000 to 1,400 and closing three of its eight operating bases, as reported by the New York Times based on information from senior U.S. officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 01:10 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 01:10 IST
U.S. Scales Down Military Presence in Northeast Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has initiated a substantial drawdown of troops from northeastern Syria, a move reported by the New York Times on Thursday. According to the report, the military is closing three out of its eight small operating bases.

This action results in a significant reduction in troop levels, decreasing the number from around 2,000 to approximately 1,400 personnel. The information was provided by two senior U.S. officials who preferred to remain anonymous.

This strategic decision marks a major shift in U.S. military operations in the region, indicating a re-evaluation of its guidelines and priorities in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025