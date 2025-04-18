Left Menu

Tragedy at FSU: One Dead, Six Wounded in Campus Shooting

A shooting at Florida State University resulted in one death and six injuries. The suspect was apprehended, and the campus was locked down as law enforcement responded. The event is the latest in a series of recent shootings at U.S. educational institutions, drawing parallels to other tragic incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 01:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 01:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

One person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting at Florida State University on Thursday. The suspect is already in custody, according to federal and local law enforcement sources.

The tragic event unfolded at the Student Union building on the university's Tallahassee campus, prompting a rapid response from police and a lockdown order for students and staff. More than 42,000 students were advised to shelter in place as the situation developed.

The shooting marks another instance of gun violence affecting U.S. educational institutions, adding to a distressing list that includes the Virginia Tech massacre in 2007 and recent incidents at Michigan State University and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

