Tragedy at FSU: One Dead, Six Wounded in Campus Shooting

One person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting at Florida State University on Thursday. The suspect is already in custody, according to federal and local law enforcement sources.

The tragic event unfolded at the Student Union building on the university's Tallahassee campus, prompting a rapid response from police and a lockdown order for students and staff. More than 42,000 students were advised to shelter in place as the situation developed.

The shooting marks another instance of gun violence affecting U.S. educational institutions, adding to a distressing list that includes the Virginia Tech massacre in 2007 and recent incidents at Michigan State University and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

(With inputs from agencies.)