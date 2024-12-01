Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram Calls for International Intervention in Bangladesh Monk Arrests

The Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram, aligned with the RSS, has called for international intervention after the Bangladesh government arrested Hindu monks from ISKCON. The monks were reportedly detained under false charges after leading protests for minority rights.

According to a statement from the organisation, these arrests serve as retaliation against the monks' advocacy efforts and seem designed to instill fear among religious minorities in Bangladesh. The Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram urges the Indian government and international bodies, like the UN, to step in immediately.

The situation intensified with the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das at Dhaka's airport on charges of sedition, leading to his detention without bail and sparking protests. The incident reflects growing concerns about the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)