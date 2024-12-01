Left Menu

Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram Calls for International Intervention in Bangladesh Monk Arrests

The Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram urges global human rights agencies, including the UN, to ensure the release of Hindu monks arrested in Bangladesh. The arrests, deemed retaliatory, target ISKCON members who advocated for minority rights. This situation escalates concerns about persecution prompting minorities to flee the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-12-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 22:47 IST
Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram Calls for International Intervention in Bangladesh Monk Arrests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram, aligned with the RSS, has called for international intervention after the Bangladesh government arrested Hindu monks from ISKCON. The monks were reportedly detained under false charges after leading protests for minority rights.

According to a statement from the organisation, these arrests serve as retaliation against the monks' advocacy efforts and seem designed to instill fear among religious minorities in Bangladesh. The Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram urges the Indian government and international bodies, like the UN, to step in immediately.

The situation intensified with the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das at Dhaka's airport on charges of sedition, leading to his detention without bail and sparking protests. The incident reflects growing concerns about the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024