President Biden Commuted Hunter's Jail Sentence

In a surprising turn of events, President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, eliminating the possibility of a prison sentence related to his federal felony gun and tax convictions. The move marks a significant reversal from Biden's earlier declarations that he would not use presidential powers to aid family members.

Initially convicted in cases that spanned Delaware and California, Hunter Biden's legal entanglements have been a recurring topic since he revealed he was under federal investigation in December 2020. This development comes just weeks away from Donald Trump's return to the White House, following the 2024 presidential election.

Despite earlier commitments, reiterated by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre as recently as November 8th, to not seek clemency for his son, President Biden's decision confirms the extent of support for Hunter as he navigates the complexities of his legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)