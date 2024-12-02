Left Menu

Massive Cocaine Seizure off Queensland Coast Marks Australia's Largest Drug Bust

Australian authorities seized a record 2.3 tonnes of cocaine, valued at 760 million AUD, and arrested 13 individuals after their boat broke down near Queensland. The cocaine, allegedly smuggled by the Comancheros gang from South America, could have resulted in 11.7 million street deals.

Updated: 02-12-2024 08:23 IST
  • New Zealand

In an unprecedented drug bust, Australian police have confiscated a record-breaking 2.3 tonnes of cocaine in a dramatic operation off the Queensland coast. The operation, which concluded with the arrest of 13 suspects, came after the group's vessel malfunctioned.

Authorities assessed the haul at 760 million Australian dollars, highlighting its capacity to amount to 11.7 million illicit street transactions had it reached Australian soil. The investigation, sparked by intelligence reports, traced the shipment back to South American sources, allegedly linked to the notorious Comancheros motorcycle gang.

The seized narcotics represent the largest cocaine capture in Australia's history, with implicated parties facing severe charges, including conspiracy to import the substance by sea. The chilling scenario underscored Australia's appeal as a lucrative market for powerful cocaine trafficking syndicates.

