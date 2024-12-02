Manipur's Battle Against Illegal Poppy Cultivation

Since 2017, the Manipur government has made significant strides in combating illegal poppy cultivation, according to an official report. The state has dismantled 19,135.6 acres of such crops across 12 districts, with Kangpokpi, Ukhrul, and Churachandpur leading the charge in acreage destroyed.

The survey, conducted by the Manipur Remote Sensing Applications Centre under the Planning Department, utilized data from the 'Narcotics and Affairs of Border' branch of the state police. The results underscore efforts in districts like Tengnoupal, Chandel, and Senapati.

Recent data illustrates a notable decline in poppy cultivation, with a 32.13% reduction from 2022 to 2023. Chief Minister N Biren Singh has voiced his commitment to eradicating this illegal activity.

