Manipur's Battle Against Illegal Poppy Cultivation

The Manipur government has destroyed over 19,135 acres of illegal poppy crops in 12 districts since 2017. Aided by remote sensing technology, the effort showed significant reductions by 2023-24. Chief Minister N Biren Singh reaffirms the state's commitment to eradicating illegal poppy farming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 02-12-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:33 IST
Since 2017, the Manipur government has made significant strides in combating illegal poppy cultivation, according to an official report. The state has dismantled 19,135.6 acres of such crops across 12 districts, with Kangpokpi, Ukhrul, and Churachandpur leading the charge in acreage destroyed.

The survey, conducted by the Manipur Remote Sensing Applications Centre under the Planning Department, utilized data from the 'Narcotics and Affairs of Border' branch of the state police. The results underscore efforts in districts like Tengnoupal, Chandel, and Senapati.

Recent data illustrates a notable decline in poppy cultivation, with a 32.13% reduction from 2022 to 2023. Chief Minister N Biren Singh has voiced his commitment to eradicating this illegal activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

