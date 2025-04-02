Former CM N Biren Singh Raises Concerns Over Manipur's Refugee History

Former Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, has brought to light a long-standing issue regarding the settlement of thousands of refugees in the state since the 1960s. Singh claims that these arrivals were sanctioned by the authorities of the time, with many receiving assistance for rehabilitation.

Singh, who stepped down as chief minister in February, made these observations in a comprehensive post on the social media platform X. His comments follow a call by BJP MLAs to review the 2001 Census and implement the NRC before any delimitation activities in Manipur. The former chief minister and the central government accuse illegal immigrants from Myanmar of fueling ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives since May 2023.

According to Singh, official records indicate that over 1,500 refugee families were settled in Manipur before it achieved full statehood in 1972. He questions the integration, status, and electoral inclusion of these individuals and calls for a reassessment of their asylum's implications on the state's social and demographic fabric.

