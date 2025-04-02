Left Menu

Former CM N Biren Singh Raises Concerns Over Manipur's Refugee History

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh highlighted that thousands of refugees have settled in Manipur since the 1960s, with government awareness. He questioned the integration and legal status of these refugees, urging a re-evaluation of historical records to better understand their impact on the state's demographics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 02-04-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 12:47 IST
Former CM N Biren Singh Raises Concerns Over Manipur's Refugee History
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, has brought to light a long-standing issue regarding the settlement of thousands of refugees in the state since the 1960s. Singh claims that these arrivals were sanctioned by the authorities of the time, with many receiving assistance for rehabilitation.

Singh, who stepped down as chief minister in February, made these observations in a comprehensive post on the social media platform X. His comments follow a call by BJP MLAs to review the 2001 Census and implement the NRC before any delimitation activities in Manipur. The former chief minister and the central government accuse illegal immigrants from Myanmar of fueling ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives since May 2023.

According to Singh, official records indicate that over 1,500 refugee families were settled in Manipur before it achieved full statehood in 1972. He questions the integration, status, and electoral inclusion of these individuals and calls for a reassessment of their asylum's implications on the state's social and demographic fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025