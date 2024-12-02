Left Menu

Ceasefire Achieved Amid Ongoing Tribal Clashes in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A ceasefire agreement was reached between the warring tribes Alizai and Bagan in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, following 11 days of violence that claimed 130 lives. The truce, confirmed by the deputy commissioner, aims to restore peace through tribal council intervention, police deployment, and reopening roads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 02-12-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A ceasefire agreement has been reached between the Alizai and Bagan tribes in Pakistan's volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, reducing violence that has claimed 130 lives over 11 days. Confirmed by Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud, the truce provides a semblance of peace in the troubled Kurram district.

The bloodshed began with an ambush on two police-escorted convoys, escalating into continuous tribal warfare. Communications have been disrupted and trade with Afghanistan stalled due to the closure of key routes, including the Kharlachi border.

Provincial officials and a high-powered delegation had previously attempted to broker peace without success. However, the latest truce accompanies tactical interventions such as dismantling tribal dugouts and weapon seizures, backed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

