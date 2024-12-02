Left Menu

Lai Ching-te Talks Taiwan Security with Nancy Pelosi

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te and former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a call discussing China's military threats during Lai's Hawaii visit. The trip, opposed by China, includes stops in the Pacific and U.S. territories. Taiwan's relationship with the U.S. remains strong despite China's opposition.

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te spoke with former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from Hawaii. During their 20-minute conversation, the duo addressed China's escalating military threats, as reported by Taiwan's Central News Agency.

This dialogue took place amid Lai's Pacific trip, which China has fiercely criticized, upholding its stance against any Taiwanese leaders making stops on U.S. soil. The talk also ventured into discussions on semiconductors and AI.

Lai's journey continues to the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau, along with a brief layover in Guam, highlighting Taiwan's persistent diplomatic efforts despite Beijing's pressure. Notably, the U.S. remains a key supporter of Taiwan, maintaining its defense solidarity with the island nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

