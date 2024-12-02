NZ Restores Open Work Rights for Partners of High-Skilled Migrants

The New Zealand Government has announced a significant policy shift to strengthen the country’s ability to attract and retain skilled workers by reinstating open work rights for the partners of high-skilled migrants.

Effective immediately, partners of Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) holders in higher-skilled roles will be eligible to work for any employer without restrictions, Immigration Minister Erica Stanford revealed today.

“To attract the best global talent, we must also support their families, ensuring they can integrate smoothly into New Zealand life,” Minister Stanford said. “This change not only enhances our appeal as a destination for skilled workers but also aligns with our commitment to fostering inclusive immigration policies.”

The updated policy includes partners of AEWV holders in:

ANZSCO Level 1-3 roles (higher-skilled occupations).

(higher-skilled occupations). ANZSCO Level 4-5 roles, provided the primary visa holder is on a pathway to residency.

This extension ensures broader access to open work rights, benefiting families of both high-skilled and some lower-skilled workers who demonstrate long-term commitment to living and contributing in New Zealand.

Supporting Workforce Needs and Economic Recovery

Minister Stanford emphasized the importance of the move in addressing New Zealand’s workforce challenges. “Getting our visa settings right is critical as we rebuild the economy and position New Zealand competitively on the global stage. This policy not only makes life easier for migrant families but also expands the talent pool available to our local employers.”

Integration with Broader Immigration Reforms

This initiative follows other recent updates to immigration policies designed to address skill shortages and support economic recovery. These include:

Streamlining pathways to residency for high-demand occupations.

Introducing initiatives to upskill New Zealand's domestic workforce while welcoming international talent.

The open work rights for partners aim to reduce administrative hurdles, giving families the flexibility they need to contribute meaningfully to their communities and the economy.

Boost to Migrant Experience

Industry leaders and immigration experts have praised the decision, noting that removing work restrictions for partners significantly enhances New Zealand's reputation as a family-friendly destination for skilled professionals.

By prioritizing inclusivity and long-term retention, this policy change reflects the government’s commitment to building a resilient and globally competitive workforce.