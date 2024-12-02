Surprise Diplomacy: German Chancellor Visits Kyiv

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has unexpectedly arrived in Kyiv, according to public broadcaster ZDF.

During his visit, Scholz is slated to engage in discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. A key point of the visit includes an announcement regarding the delivery of additional armaments totaling 650 million euros, set for December.

This development follows Scholz's statements upon arrival, reiterating Germany's steadfast support for Ukraine during the conflict.

