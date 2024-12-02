Monetary Dispute Ends in Tragedy in North Delhi

A shocking incident unfolded in north Delhi as a ragpicker was murdered over a monetary disagreement, police reported. The authorities were informed of a body discovered near the Geeta Colony flyover on Sunday.

Upon arriving, they confirmed the victim, Munna, aged 28, had been fatally attacked with a stick and knife, sustaining grievous injuries to his skull and throat. Surveillance footage led investigators to identify the perpetrators as fellow ragpickers, Raju Munda and Ashok Murarkam, both living as vagrants.

The duo confessed to the crime after their arrest, stating the altercation was sparked by a dispute over the division of money. Further investigations are ongoing, officials added.

