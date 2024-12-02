Pandora's Box of Worship: Congress Calls for Upholding 1991 Act

The Congress party has firmly reiterated its commitment to the Places of Worship Act, 1991, amidst the rising disputes over religious sites. According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, recent controversies, such as those surrounding the Sambhal mosque and Ajmer's Sufi saint shrine, are regrettable developments.

Ramesh criticized the government for obstructing Parliament's functioning, accusing it of wanting its way without allowing opposition voices. He highlighted that oral observations made in May 2022 by former CJI D Y Chandrachud have exacerbated these issues, urging for the Act to be respected and implemented.

In a recent Congress Working Committee meeting, the party reaffirmed its dedication to the Act, which prohibits altering the religious nature of sites as of August 15, 1947. The discussion comes in light of recent violence related to a court-ordered survey and ongoing legal challenges to religious sites in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)