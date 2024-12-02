Britain's New Defence Strategy: Boosting Security and Economy

In a significant move, Britain is set to announce its industrial strategy for defence by late spring 2025, targeting enhanced national security and economic vitality. The defence sector, as asserted by Defence Minister John Healey, emerges as pivotal amidst heightened global tensions involving Ukraine and the Middle East.

Emphasizing growth and job creation, the newly elected government identifies the defence sector as a catalyst for economic prosperity through skilled employment. The strategy seeks robust collaborations with local industries to fuel export capabilities, as outlined in a recent statement.

Addressing historical challenges like inefficient spending and skills shortages, the strategy will also include 'war gaming' to anticipate and manage supply chain issues under conflict conditions. Plans to increase defence expenditure to 2.5% of GDP further underscore the government's commitment to strategic defence enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)