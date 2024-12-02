Left Menu

Britain's New Defence Strategy: Boosting Security and Economy

Britain plans to unveil a defence-focused industrial strategy by spring 2025. This initiative aims to bolster national security, equip forces effectively, and stimulate economic growth through the defence sector. The government highlights the importance of partnerships with domestic businesses and raises defence spending to address growing global threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:22 IST
Britain's New Defence Strategy: Boosting Security and Economy
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant move, Britain is set to announce its industrial strategy for defence by late spring 2025, targeting enhanced national security and economic vitality. The defence sector, as asserted by Defence Minister John Healey, emerges as pivotal amidst heightened global tensions involving Ukraine and the Middle East.

Emphasizing growth and job creation, the newly elected government identifies the defence sector as a catalyst for economic prosperity through skilled employment. The strategy seeks robust collaborations with local industries to fuel export capabilities, as outlined in a recent statement.

Addressing historical challenges like inefficient spending and skills shortages, the strategy will also include 'war gaming' to anticipate and manage supply chain issues under conflict conditions. Plans to increase defence expenditure to 2.5% of GDP further underscore the government's commitment to strategic defence enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024