Uttar Pradesh's Sand Mining Health Crisis: Tribunal's Directives

The National Green Tribunal has mandated immediate healthcare interventions by the Uttar Pradesh government in response to illegal silica sand mining, putting local residents' health at risk.

Justice Prakash Shrivastava of the NGT ordered compensations from 12 private leaseholders, responsible for environmental norm violations, and fines on 14 for unauthorized groundwater extraction.

The Central Pollution Control Board is tasked with developing guidelines to regulate silica sand mining activities nationwide, to be issued within three months.

(With inputs from agencies.)