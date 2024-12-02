Uttar Pradesh's Sand Mining Health Crisis: Tribunal's Directives
The National Green Tribunal ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to provide specialized healthcare in areas affected by illegal silica sand mining, which has caused serious health issues like Silicosis. Violators have been fined, and guidelines for future operations are to be drafted and circulated by the Central Pollution Control Board.
The National Green Tribunal has mandated immediate healthcare interventions by the Uttar Pradesh government in response to illegal silica sand mining, putting local residents' health at risk.
Justice Prakash Shrivastava of the NGT ordered compensations from 12 private leaseholders, responsible for environmental norm violations, and fines on 14 for unauthorized groundwater extraction.
The Central Pollution Control Board is tasked with developing guidelines to regulate silica sand mining activities nationwide, to be issued within three months.
