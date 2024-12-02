4th India-Malaysia Joint Military Exercise HARIMAU SHAKTI 2024 Commences

The 4th edition of the India-Malaysia Joint Military Exercise HARIMAU SHAKTI began on December 2, 2024, at the Bentong Camp in Pahang district, Malaysia. The 15-day exercise, scheduled to run until December 15, 2024, brings together contingents from both nations to enhance interoperability and deepen defence cooperation.

The Indian Army is represented by a 78-member team from the MAHAR Regiment, renowned for its expertise in counter-insurgency and jungle warfare.

The Royal Malaysian Regiment contributes 123 personnel, showcasing Malaysia’s commitment to bolstering military collaboration.

HARIMAU SHAKTI is an annual training initiative held alternately in India and Malaysia. The 2023 edition took place in Umroi Cantonment, Meghalaya, India, focusing on similar operational themes.

Objective and Operational Scope

The primary aim of the exercise is to:

Strengthen joint capabilities to conduct counter-insurgency operations in jungle terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate.

Share best practices in Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures for handling complex operational scenarios.

The exercise will unfold in two key phases:

Cross-Training Phase:

Focused on lectures, demonstrations, and joint drills to familiarize troops with operational techniques in jungle terrain.

Activities include navigation, survival skills, and tactical approaches to dealing with insurgents.

Simulated Joint Operations Phase:

Troops will participate in a realistic, scenario-based exercise simulating operations against insurgent groups.

Key drills include:

Anti-MT Ambush

Occupation of Harbour Areas

Reconnaissance Patrols

Ambush Tactics

Counter-Terrorist Assaults

Expected Outcomes

Exercise HARIMAU SHAKTI 2024 is expected to:

Enhance interoperability between the two armies for joint operations.

Build bonhomie and camaraderie, promoting mutual respect and understanding.

Improve both nations’ capabilities in conducting counter-insurgency and jungle warfare operations.

Strengthen bilateral ties, fostering defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Strategic Importance

The joint exercise aligns with broader efforts to enhance regional security and stability. Both India and Malaysia recognize the importance of joint military preparedness in addressing emerging security challenges, including insurgency and terrorism.

As the exercise progresses, both contingents will work closely to hone their operational skills, ensuring that their armies are well-prepared to respond to dynamic and complex security scenarios in the future.